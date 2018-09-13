KL shares end higher, tracking regional bourses

Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the day higher as stronger performance of Asian shares helped lift market sentiment on the local front. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the day higher as stronger performance of Asian shares helped lift market sentiment on the local front.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 7.35 points to 1,792,6 from 1,785.25 at the close yesterday.

After opening 1.7 points higher at 1,786.95 today, the index moved between 1,777.45 and 1,792.96 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 478 to 405, with 380 counters unchanged, 624 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Volume rose to 2.37 billion units worth RM2.57 billion from 2.23 billion units worth RM2.81 billion yesterday.

A dealer said market players were relieved as the United States reached out to China for a new round of trade talks.

“This provided a boost in market sentiment on hopes that trade tension between the two economies will ease,” he added.

Of heavyweights, Maybank added eight sen to RM9.88, Public Bank was flat at RM24.92 and Tenaga dropped two sen to RM15.80.

Among actives, Sapura Energy rose nine sen to 44.5 sen, MYEG gained seven sen to RM1.57, while Borneo Oil fell half-a-sen to 5.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 55.31 points to 12,478.87, the FBMT 100 Index increased 52.76 points to 12,305.22, the FBM 70 advanced 71.98 points to 14,727.25, the FBM Ace Index went up 43.8 points to 5,099.07, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 33.99 points to 12,565.48.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 124.26 points to 17,810, the Plantation Index rose 24.38 points to 7,489.55, while the Industrial Index shed 6.18 points to 3,200.83.

Main Market volume increased to 1.57 billion shares worth RM2.39 billion from 1.46 billion shares worth RM2.65 billion.

Warrants turnover improved to 494.05 million units worth RM122.28 million from 449.46 million units worth RM102.34 million.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 304.74 million shares worth RM56.53 million from 319.48 million shares worth RM51.22 million.

Consumer products accounted for 73.73 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (239.46 million), construction (59.58 million), trade and services (940.51 million), technology (109.68 million), infrastructure (12.29 million), SPAC (158,900), finance (53.63 million), hotels (232,700), properties (73.19 million), plantations (12.26 million), mining (36,100), REITs (4.94 million), and closed/fund (19,000). — Bernama