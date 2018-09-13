Papagomo offers to run against Anwar in PD poll

Wan Muhammad said he has submitted his name to Barisan Nasional BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Umno Youth executive council member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris has offered to stand in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Wan Muhammad, better known by his Papagomo blog moniker, said he submitted his name to Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Astro Awani reported today.

“Yes, and Tok Mat has received and is currently awaiting the result from the joint meeting between Negri Sembilan BN and Port Dickson BN,” he was quoted as saying, referring to Mohamad Hasan.

“I hope central will accept me.”

PKR’s Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah announced his resignation as Port Dickson MP yesterday to force a by-election that will pave the way for Anwar to return to Parliament.

Anwar, who is PKR president-elect, is seeking to cement his progression as the next prime minister after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad through the democratic process.