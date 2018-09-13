Time frame to return seized assets is one year, deputy IGP tells Najib

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim answers questions during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak is incorrect in claiming investigators must return impounded assets, including the millions of cash taken from his properties, if no legal action is taken within three months, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said today.

Rebutting Najib, the deputy inspector-general of police said investigators have a period of one year, or until May 2019, to do so if no action is taken.

“Yes, it is one year,” he told a news conference here when asked if Najib was wrong about the three-month period.

“We have a time frame of one year under the law, and that ends in May next year. But we are doing our best to complete investigations in the shortest time possible,” he explained.

Noor Rashid said the police are currently awaiting mutual legal assistance from other countries involved in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigation, after which necessary action will follow suit.

