Report: Jho Low gave Kim Kardashian, ex-hubby US$325,000 Ferrari using 1MDB funds

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, allegedly gifted reality television star Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kris Humphries a US$325,000 (RM1.3 million) white Ferrari using 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

According to a report published by New York Post’s celebrity news site, Page Six, Kardashian and Humphries received the sports car in 2011 as a wedding gift. It was allegedly bought with money “stolen from the people of Malaysia.”

When the couple divorced a few months later, the couple is said to have fought over the luxury vehicle during divorce proceedings.

“Kris was at Kim’s house when the very gift was delivered — it was given to both of them but Kim has kept sole ownership of the gift and has used it extensively,” a source reportedly told Radar Online, another entertainment news site.

Kardashian and Humphries separated 72 days after tying the knot in a lavish US$10 million ceremony.

Kardashian, who is now married to rapper Kanye West, was spotted arriving in a white Ferrari at a dinner last month in Miami but her publicist and divorce lawyer would not say if she is still driving the car.

Although the generous wedding guest was referred to as “a Malaysian businessman” back then, sources revealed that the unnamed benefactor was none other than Jho Low, according to the article written by Richard Johnson.

Johnson added that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has gone after celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Miranda Kerr, who received gifts from the Penang-born financier.

DiCaprio returned Picasso and Basquiat paintings, while supermodel Kerr turned over diamond jewellery worth US$8 million.

The article also named other celebrities, such as Swizz Beatz, Pras Michél and Nicole Scherzinger, “who received less valuable gifts.”

“Low was known to take his guests to casinos and hand them chips, (Billion Dollar Whale) co-author Bradley Hope told me,” wrote Johnson.

“At a Las Vegas casino, he once gave Paris Hilton US$250,000 in chips.”

Billion Dollar Whale, written by Tom Wright and Hope, is described on Amazon as “an epic true-tale of hubris and greed... that reveals how this young social climber (Low) pulled off one of the biggest heists in history — right under the nose of the global financial industry.”

The DoJ did not say if the Ferrari or other gifts Low showered his famous friends with will be recovered.