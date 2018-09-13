Anwar’s Port Dickson move made after considering all aspects, says Negri MB

Aminuddin said the decision was the outcome of long and deep discussions. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 13 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s decision to go for the Port Dickson parliamentary seat would definitely have been made after considering all strategic and sentimental aspects, said Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

He said the decision was the outcome of long and deep discussions.

“I, together with the people of Negri Sembilan, give our full support to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest the Port Dickson parliamentary seat,” he said in a statement here today.

Aminuddin who is also chairman of the state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and chairman of the state Pakatan Harapan (PH), said Anwar already had the mandate as PKR president and it was important that he return to the Parliament as there were many issues which needed his leadership as the “Father of Reformation”, especially concerning the Parliamentary institution and Malaysia.

He said after been denied the right to be a member of parliament for a long time, the announcement that he would contest in the Port Dickson parliamentary seat would give a breath of fresh air to Malaysians, especially those who were loyal to the reformation struggle.

“I also want to congratulate the former MP for Port Dickson Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah who supported this move. I give my word that I will give my full commitment especially to PKR members and will take full responsibility to ensure victory for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

Aminuddin said he would hold a PH meeting soon to discuss the party machinery’s plan of action for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election.

“I urge all Negri Sembilan PKR members to give their full support to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and their commitment to campaign for the by-election,” he said.

The Port Dickson parliamentary seat by-election will be held after Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah gave up his seat yesterday. — Bernama