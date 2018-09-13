Loke: Focus on infrastructure development, human capital to boost logistics sector

Loke said this was based on a study conducted by the National Logistics Task Force (NLTF) together with the Human Resources Ministry and the Economic Planning Unit. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 13 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said in order to enhance the capabilities of logistics service providers, Malaysia must invest in infrastructure and human capital.

He said this was based on a study conducted by the National Logistics Task Force (NLTF) together with the Human Resources Ministry and the Economic Planning Unit on “Manpower in Malaysian Logistics Sub Sector 2017”.

The study projected that the Malaysian logistics industry requires an increase of 41 per cent in workers from 393,000 in 2016 to 554,000 workers by 2022.

Loke said jobs will be created in the fast-growing e-commerce sector, especially the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) and the e-fulfilment centres.

For high-skilled workers, an increase of 40 per cent from 60,800 workers to 85,000 workers is needed by 2022.

Similarly, the demand for semi-skilled workers should also increase by 40 per cent from 180,000 to 252,000.

“We need workers with expertise in the field of supply chain network design, integrated warehouse management, information technology application and sophisticated crane operations,” he said in a press conference after chairing the NLTF meeting today.

NLTF was established under the supervision of transport minister and it is responsible for designing, implementing and monitoring the action plans as stated in the Logistics and Trade Facilitation Master Plan.

Loke said the meeting decided that it will implement five recommendations and 16 initiatives to enhance the capabilities of the logistics service providers.

These are: to align and integrate human capital, strengthen collaboration between industries and stakeholders, refine education programmes and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) curricular, and reselling initiatives as well as promote the perception and rebranding of the industry.