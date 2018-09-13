Syed Saddiq: No decision on Podium Programme director’s post

The minister said he had to wait for feedback from the two-day Podium Programme Post-Mortem Workshop which began today. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 13 — One week after the resignation of Podium Programme director Tim Newenham, the vacancy was still not filled or finalised whether the post would be retained or abolished.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he had to wait for the feedback from the two-day Podium Programme Post-Mortem Workshop which began today.

“Regarding the post, be patient as I want to hear the answer from the post mortem first. If I give my answer now, I am not doing justice to the committee.

“Let them come out with recommendations and then only action will be taken,” he told the media at the launch of the Mini Cub Prix Championship at the Ministry of Youth and Sports here today.

Earlier, Newenham resigned following the failure of the programme to reach the target in the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games and the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games this year which caused him to be criticised including by Syed Saddiq.

The Podium Programme, which incurred an expenditure of RM67 million for athletes and coaches, training and competitions including allowances over two years, was targeted to help Malaysia to be in the overall top 10 at the two major games and culminating by winning the first gold medal in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

In April, at the Commonwealth Games, Malaysia finished its campaign in 12th position, two rungs from the target after winning only seven gold medals while at the Asian Games last month, the country’s contingent was ranked 14th, also with seven gold medals. — Bernama