Jaclyn Victor to light up Harapan Run 2018

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — Jaclyn Victor will be lighting up Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018 in more ways than one.

The vocal powerhouse will not only be performing as part of the lineup for the Malaysia Day Countdown Unity Concert alongside Siti Nurhaliza, Bunkface, Estranged and a whole host of local celebrities this Saturday night, but she will also be donning LED accessories to participate in the Harapan Run.

While she will be performing on stage earlier in the night, Jac, as she is more affectionately known, is excited over the prospect of ringing in Malaysia Day with other runners at Padang Timur in Petaling Jaya.

The mother-of-two, who will be changing into her running gear immediately after her performance to join the 5km midnight LED Harapan Run, is ready to hit the ground running, but hopes it will not be as challenging as a conventional marathon.

“I hope that it’s not a serious run,” she laughed.

Jac said she has had a sneak preview of the LED accessories that runners will don as part of the Harapan Run and is excited to see how it will light up during the night.

All runners who register for the race with a participation fee of RM80 will receive a race kit which includes LED goodies to light up the night, including a wristband, glasses and special edition Harapan medal. Part of the nett proceeds will go to Tabung Harapan.

Meanwhile, the singer gushed as she voiced her enthusiasm over Pesta Harapan and its many activities.

“I’m very happy and excited,” she told Malay Mail. “This is a new beginning!

“It’s a brand new Malaysia, everybody has been in high spirits since the election,” said the 39-year-old.

The Harapan Run will have its flag-off at midnight on Sept 16 to usher in Malaysia Day. — Picture via Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018 website

Jac emphasised how the festival promotes unity amongst Malaysians and the importance of its role in ushering in a new era for the country.

“It’s a good thing to bring people together and be reminded of how wonderful it is that we are all Malaysians, and that we are all united,” she said.

