Felcra withdraws defamation suit against deputy minister, RoketKini

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Felcra Berhad today withdrew the defamation suit it had brought against Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and RoketKini.com editor in connection with an article claiming the existence of illegal transactions in the sale of palm oil.

Lawyer Muhammad Salihin Muhammad Shukri, representing Felcra, said all parties agreed with the plaintiff’s withdrawal application on the lawsuit without costs.

“The suit is withdrawn with no liberty to file afresh,” he told reporters after the case management in chambers before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Aliza Sulaiman here.

Felcra filed the suit on June 6 through the legal firm of Omar Ismail Hazman & Co in which it named Sim, who is also Bukit Mertajam MP and the editor of RoketKini as the first and second defendant, respectively.

In the statement of claim, Felcra claimed that the second defendant had published an article, with the title “Peserta Felcra rugi RM600 juta setahun akibat urus niaga haram?” (Felcra participants lose RM600 million a year due to illegal business transactions) which appeared on Roketkini.com last March 12, based on a statement by Sim.

Felcra claimed that the article contained words which intended to mean that the company was involved in unlawful business transactions with a third party which resulted in loses to the Felcra participants, and also that the company had breached regulations on palm oil sale with a much lower oil extraction rate (OER) than the minimum rate set by the law.

The company said all its business transactions met regulations and the publication of the article had affected its reputation as an organisation set up since 1966 for the development of the rural sector.

It had sought general and exemplary damages, as well as an injunction to prevent the defendants from publishing similar articles, and also a public apology from them to be published in the local newspapers and social media. — Bernama