Govt taking a second look at all projects nationwide, says works minister

Works Minister Baru Bian meets Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu in Ipoh September 13, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 13 — Works Minister Baru Bian today said that the government is taking a second look at projects approved by the previous administration and prioritising projects that are important to people.

He said given the current challenging economic climate, the ministry needs to go by priority.

“Projects that were approved by the former government have to be renegotiated.

“We are looking at all projects in the country,” he added.

Baru said if a project was deemed critical, the ministry would seek the assistance of the Economic Planning Unit and Finance Ministry.

“The government’s priority is the rakyat,” he said after paying a courtesy call on Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu at the latter’s office at the State Secretariat building.

In response to a question, Baru said the Seri Iskandar Hospital fell among the projects in Perak that are considered to be a priority for the ministry.

The RM120 million Seri Iskandar Hospital was approved last year.