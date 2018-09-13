Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at mid-afternoon

Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon in cautious trading against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions between China and the United States.

At 3.23pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 4.08 points to 1,789.33 from yesterday’s close of 1,785.25, after opening 1.7 points higher at 1,786.95 today.

However, on the broader market, there were 424 losers and 369 gainers while 380 counters were unchanged, 714 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.71 billion shares worth RM1.47 billion.

On the scoreboard, the FBMT 100 Index rose 23.8 points to 12,276.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 5.67 points to 12,525.82 points and the FBM Emas Index gained 22.02 points to 12,445.58.

The FBM ACE added 30.4 points to 5,085.67 and the FBM 70 increased 12.47 points to 14,667.74.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index slid 11.46 points to 3,195.55, the Plantation Index eased 0.34 points to 7,464.83 and the Finance Index improved 73.77 points to 17,759.52.

Of heavyweights, Maybank was up five sen at RM9.85, Public Bank was two sen higher at RM24.94 and Tenaga added four sen to RM15.86.

The active stocks were led by Sapura Energy, which gained seven sen to 42.5 sen, Borneo Oil eased half-a-sen to 5.5 sen and MyEG added eight sen to RM1.58. — Bernama