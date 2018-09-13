Ombudsman system way forward to fight corruption, says activist

Cynthia Gabriel speaks during the Public Sector Internal Audit Conference in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2018. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 13 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s pledges to freedom of information, greater transparency, and improving the civil service are stepping stones to set up an ombudsman system, an anti-corruption activist said today.

Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism executive director Cynthia Gabriel said the next step is the actual creation of the ombudsman system to help the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) hone in on fraud or corruption cases.

“Additionally, the system is such that it can publish its own reports on its findings, further raising public awareness on the issue,” she told Malay Mail after participating in the Public Sector Internal Audit Conference by the Malaysian Institute of Accountants here.

Cynthia explained that the ombudsman system is an independent office that exists in different agencies or institutions, adding that there can be multiple ombudsmen.

She said an ombudsman is not a government official but someone of influence and experience, such as a retired judge, who is entrusted with investigating public complaints made on maladministration or rights being violated.

“What differs an ombudsman from the MACC is that they have the power to look at the risk factors of a certain organisation, and whether its compliance mechanisms, processes and procedures are being properly followed.

“The benefit to an ombudsman’s report is that it identifies which organisation it is and what kind of problems it is experiencing,” she said.

Cynthia explained that an ombudsman’s job starts when public complaints are received, such as the procurement process for government ministries, and investigates them to decide which complaints are most valid before conveying it to the MACC.

She added that an ombudsman also works to ensure that public officials do not abuse their authority.

Based on PH’s GE14 manifesto, Cynthia said the coalition’s pledge to enact legislation guaranteeing freedom of information is a necessity for the ombudsman system.

“This means the ombudsman can apply and obtain more information on a particular project or issue, in the course of his or her work.

“However, to ensure the system can function properly, the government also needs to table ombudsman-related legislation which will allow it a legal framework in which to operate,” she said.

Were the ombudsman system to be formed, it would become an important benchmark for the PH government in the coming five years, she added.