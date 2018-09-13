New trailer for ‘The Romanoffs’ show from ‘Mad Men’ creator (VIDEO)

Matthew Weiner (right) and his wife Linda Brettler pose at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series ‘Mad Men’ in Los Angeles, California in this file photo taken April 2, 2014. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — The upcoming anthology series from Amazon and Matthew Weiner, the man behind cult period hit Mad Men, will consist of eight episodes.

The drama is based on the lives of people who believe they are descendants of the notorious Russian royal family, the Romanoffs.

It will star Aaron Eckhart, Amanda Peet, Diane Lane as well as some familiar faces from Mad Men — Christina Hendricks, John Slattery and Jay R. Ferguson.

The new trailer is a montage of scenes scored to classical music and voiceovers referring to the various characters’ royal backgrounds. One character warns, “You’d think that royal blood dilutes over time. But the poison survives.”

Eckhart, Marthe Keller, Inès Melab and Louise Bourgoin co-star in the first episode, “The Violet Hour”.

Episode two, “The Royal We”, will feature Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishé, Janet Montgomery and Noah Wyle.

Weiner created, wrote, directed and executive-produced the series, which will feature a new location and cast for every episode. Additional cast members include Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Andrew Rannells, Mike Doyle, JJ Feild, Paul Reiser and Kathryn Hahn.

The first two episodes will release October 12 on Amazon Prime Video. — AFP-Relaxnews