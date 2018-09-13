PAS cleric touts Kelantan’s RM566m revenue as sign of party’s ability

Mahfodz said Kelantan’s revenue of RM566 million last year is evidence that the Islamic governance championed by PAS is effective. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Kelantan’s revenue of RM566 million last year is evidence that the Islamic governance championed by PAS is effective, said Ulama chief Datuk Dr Mahfodz Mohamed.

He categorised the figure as an increase from 2017, but could not specify the quantum.

“PAS walks the talk. The Kelantan government succeeded in raising revenue to RM566 million in 2017 compared to 2016.

“This is proof of PAS’ success in administering a state government,” he said in a “live” telecast of the event from Permai Hotel in Kuala Terengganu today.

Dr Mahfodz also pointed out that no PAS leader in Kelantan has ever been investigated for corruption over the course of its 27-year-long administration of the state.

“Zero corruption. Our leaders are free from any Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission probes. Now that PAS has taken over Terengganu, we’ve kept most of our electoral promises too. This is the true PAS administration model,” he said.

He also said that the Kelantan and Terengganu state governments must strive to do well and continue to publicise their success since the PAS-led states are under constant scrutiny.

“We must elevate Kelantan and Terengganu to become exemplary states to the rest. We know people are looking at us... analysts, the public, even the world. We must let them know how religious governance works.

“Our success stories must be shared and made viral so that people know that we do it better,” he said.

Earlier at the Ulama convention today, Terengganu Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was also present to hear Dr Mahfodz’s keynote address.