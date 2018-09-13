Rayna Hoh sweeps rhythmic gymnastics for FT

Federal Territory gymnast Rayna Hoh Khai Ling put on a stellar display to win four individual gold medals and a team gold in the 19th Malaysian Games rhythmic gymnastics in Ipoh September 13, 2018. — Pictures by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 13 — She was many people's favourite to dominate the 19th Malaysian Games rhythmic gymnastics and national gymnast Rayna Hoh Khai Ling certainly did not disappoint.

The 15-year-old put in a stellar display to sweep all four individual disciplines — hoop, clubs, ball and ribbon — at the Indera Mulia stadium here today.

Her performance was the highlight of yet another blinding show from the Federal Territory's gymnastics team, who also walked away with the team gold yesterday.

This meant that FT swept all five golds on offer for rhythmic gymnastics, while also winning three silver medals and one bronze.

But even with her stellar performance, Hoh refused to rest on her laurels.

“Not everything was clean, and I feel I can definitely do better. There were some errors and I'll work harder to correct them,” she told reporters after the event.

“I'm happy with the five gold medals. I didn't expect any medals but I did expect better performances from myself compared to the qualifying rounds.”

Hoh finishes with a flourish in the ribbons discipline in the 19th Malaysian Games rhythmic gymnastics in Ipoh September 13, 2018.

Hoh said it was crucial to keep her concentration during her performances.

“My coach told me not to think about medals and focus on good routines.”

Hoh started as she meant to, notching up a 15.300 score in the hoop discipline, clearly ahead of Perak's Iris Hoo Xin En (11.4500) and FT's Iman Alisha Fakhri Yassin (11.3500).

The dominance continued in the ball event, where Hoh scored 15.300 again, to beat FT's Ng Joe Ee and Selangor's Lai Yun Jo, who scored 13.450 and 13.300 respectively.

A 13.600 score was enough for her to grab the clubs gold, seeing off teammate Iman Alisha and Selangor's Lai again.

Hoh then finished with a flourish, bringing home her fourth gold with a 12.600 score in the ribbon event ahead of teammate Jingle Shak Qi and Perak's Lok Mei Hui.

With this being her last Sukma games, she will turn her attention to preparations for the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina next month.

“I'll definitely work hard and do my best to improve for the next competition,” she said.