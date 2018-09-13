Lack of social media presence contributed to GE14 loss, says PAS ulama

Mahfodz advised fellow party members to start utilising social media in preparation for the next general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — A post-mortem of the 14th General Election showed that one of the reasons PAS failed to acquire Putrajaya was because it lacked social media presence, Dewan Ulama chief Datuk Dr Mahfodz Mohamed said.

Kicking off the Islamist party’s 64th annual muktamar (convention), Dr Mahfodz advised fellow party members to start utilising social media, including YouTube and Facebook, in preparation for the next general election.

“After GE14, an analysis showed that one of the reasons we lost was because we lack (presence) on social media.

“We don’t have to use social media to slander, lie or create a specific perception among the people but we need to use the platform to educate them,” he said in a “live” telecast of the Dewan Ulama convention from the Permai Hotel in Kuala Terengganu today.

He said more in-depth discussion on Islamic politics should be done to better educate the public and party members who were ‘influenced’ by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the May 9 polls.

“There are some members who do not understand the concept of Islamic politics and were swayed by our enemy’s propaganda, to the point where they proclaimed that they are PAS members but openly voted for Pakatan.

“This shows their ignorance and that they lack the knowledge on Islamic politics. So as ulamas, we must educate them.

“You can do it the traditional way or you can do it online via ‘live’ recordings,” he said.

The Ulama convention this morning is the start of the four-day PAS muktamar in Terengganu.

Over 1,000 delegates from across the country are expected to attend.