PKR veep suggests party polls postponed until after PD by-election

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — A senior PKR leader has urged the party’s central election committee to postpone the party polls until the conclusion of the Port Dickson by-election so that full support can be channeled to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure his victory.

PKR vice-president Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said this was important to ensure the participation of those in the Parliament constituency without leaving anyone out during the by-election campaign period.

“I am confident that with this move, it will be beneficial to the party and at the same time guarantee a comfortable victory for Anwar’s return to realise Parliament institutional reforms,” he said in a statement today.

He said PKR’s goal was clear and that was to rejuvenate the ‘Reformasi’ agenda towards Malaysia Baru.

Shamsul Iskandar, who is also deputy Primary Industries minister, applauded the announcement by incumbent Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, who relinquished his seat so that Anwar could be elected back to Parliament.

“Despite the existence of different views made in regards to the announcement, I have full confidence that such efforts needed to be celebrated for showing a clear Pakatan Harapan consensus,” he said.

This is the third time that a by-election has been intentionally triggered for Anwar to contest, including the Kajang Move.