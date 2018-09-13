Public caning ‘free marketing’ for Islamic administration, PAS ulama says

Mahfodz said while some criticised the decision, there were also many who applauded the punishment upon further understanding. — Picture By Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Dewan Ulama chief Datuk Dr Mahfodz Mohamed today said the controversial caning of two lesbians in Terengganu Shariah Court can be viewed as ‘free marketing’ as to what Islamic administration entails.

In his opening speech at the 57th Muktamar Dewan Ulama PAS this morning, Dr Mahfodz said while some criticised the decision, there were also many who applauded the punishment upon further understanding.

“The caning in Terengganu was an eye-opener to some, who learned some valuable lessons on the beauty of Islam. Of course, some were against it and even questioned the punishment but our duty is to give the best explanation from a religious viewpoint.

“Not everyone is against it. Therefore, this can be viewed as a free marketing. Especially since it was conducted in Terengganu but it managed to get the whole nation talking,” he said in a live telecast of the event from the Permai Hotel in Kuala Terengganu today.

