Nissan vehicles cheaper with SST

The Nissan X-Trail (pic) is among the vehicles offered by Edaran Tan Chong Motor that is priced lower with the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax (SST). — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM), the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in Malaysia, is offering lower prices for its models following the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

In a statement yesterday, it said the road price of certain models range between 1.4 per cent and 3.4 per cent lower than the prices under the previous Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime.

“The Nissan Almera, Grand Livina, Serena S-Hybrid and X-Trail will be priced from RM69,800 to RM153,800 and are lower compared to the GST price structure.

“Whereas for the Nissan Navara, the pickup’s price will remain at current zero-rated GST price while stocks last,” ETCM said.

The car distributor added that after-sales services by Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis Sdn Bhd will be subjected to the six per cent service tax for labour charges. — Bernama