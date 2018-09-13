Lamborghini KL sold 38 supercars in 2018

There are about 300 Lamborghinis in Malaysia, including parallel imports, Chye said. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 13 — Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur has done well this year with the dealership selling 38 supercars this year, compared to 25 luxury vehicles in 2017.

Managing Director Marcus Chye said the best selling was the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, as there were better product line-ups this year hence the better sales.

“Moving forward, sales would augur well in first quarter 2019 with the introduction of the Aventador SVJ, launched three weeks ago at Pebble Beach, California, as it already has 15 orders and the demand will pick up,” he told reporters at its refurbished showroom launch here today.

The showroom reflects the need for increased space with the company's recent expansion of its model line-up.

Spanning over 12,494 sq ft with seven service bays, the complex is Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur's largest showroom to date. Costing RM3 billion, it is also a 3S (sales, service and spare parts) centre in Glenmarie, the go-to destination for luxury cars.

The Huracan Performante is Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur's bestseller in 2018. — Automobili Lamborghini pic

Automobili Lamborghini Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific, Matteo Ortenzi said Lamborghini is a strong, highly-acclaimed brand worldwide, and its new dealership environment is a very tangible demonstration of this.

“We are committed to building a solid dealer network that clearly communicates our brand to loyal and new clients in both the way we look and the way we operate,” said Ortenzi.

There are about 300 Lamborghinis in Malaysia, including parallel imports, although these cars differ in after-sales technical support, he said.

Meanwhile, Chye said customers will get used to the Sales and Service Tax implemented by the government, noting its minor impact because Lamborghinis are a dream purchase. — Bernama