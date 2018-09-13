Step forward before we come after you, minister tells ‘lesen terbang’ motorists

Loke said a majority of the 14,000 'lesen terbang' holders are Malaysians, adding that a significant number of the remainder are foreigners living here. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 13 — Motorists who bought their driving licences without sitting for the exams have one month to voluntarily relinquish their “lesen terbang”, Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced today.

The transport minister said his ministry has identified 14,000 such licence holders issued in the last two years by the Road Transport Department (RTD).

“Volunteer and come forward with the ‘lesen terbang’ that you bought. We have your details, and the data. Our system has all information of when, when and who, so it is not hard for us to reach you,” he told a press conference here.

Loke said internal investigations by the RTD showed that a majority of the 14,000 “lesen terbang” holders are Malaysians, adding that a significant number of the remainder are foreigners living here.

MORE TO COME