Penang to hold townhall session on controversial highway project

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 13 — The Penang government will organise a townhall session on the proposed Pan Island Link (PIL1) project next week.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the Department of Environment (DOE) issued an instruction to the state to conduct a townhall session on the controversial highway project.

“This is an instruction from DOE to organise the townhall session so that the public can air their views and raise their concerns directly to the DOE on that day,” he said.

He said non-governmental organisations (NGOs), groups and the public can attend the session to give their feedback and ask questions about the project.

“The state government assures that all views will be taken into consideration in implementing the proposed PIL1 highway project under the Penang Transport Master Plan,” he said.

Chow said it will be an open and transparent process to get feedback and views from the public on the project.

He said DOE will listen to all views and feedback submitted as the purpose of the townhall was to highlight the PIL1 issue.

Chow said the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for PIL1 was submitted to DOE in Putrajaya on May 7.

A public display of the EIA was held from July 11 to August 10 and DOE conducted a PIL1 alignment site visit on August 15.

“We held a pre-council meeting with state agencies on EIA Report on August 1 to obtain feedback and approval from technical agencies on three main reports, hydraulic report, traffic impact assessment and social impact assessment,” he said.

He said the EIA technical meeting with DOE was held on August 28 before DOE issued a letter on August 29 extending the deadline to submit feedback on the EIA to September 24.

Chow said those who are unable to attend the townhall session can still send their feedback to DOE via mail or email before the deadline.

Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin may also attend the townhall session, he added.

The PIL1 EIA Townhall session will be held on September20 from 8pm to 10.30pm at Setia SPICE Convention Centre.