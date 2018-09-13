Michelle Obama announces stadium tour to support ‘Becoming’

Michelle Obama’s the ‘Becoming’ will be released in the US on November 13. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 13 — Michelle Obama announced a 10-city US stadium tour yesterday to support her upcoming memoir Becoming that will feature what organisers called “intimate and honest conversations” with audiences.

The former first lady will kick off the tour in her Chicago hometown on November 13, the day Becoming is released in the US and in 28 languages around the world.

Event promoters Live Nation said the tour would also take Obama to Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, New York and other cities and stadiums with seating capacities of up to 23,000 that are also used for concerts by some of music’s biggest acts.

“I’ve spent the last year and a half reflecting on my story as deeply and honestly as I could, and now I’m thrilled to travel the country and do the same with readers this fall,” Obama said in a statement.

In a message and video on her Facebook page, she described the book as “the story of my humdrum plainness, my tiny victories, my lasting bruises, my ordinary hopes and worries.”

Obama and Live Nation will donate 10 per cent of every show’s tickets to local charities, schools, and community groups in each city the tour visits. Tickets go on sale today.

Michelle Obama and her husband, former US President Barack Obama, signed deals for a book apiece with Penguin Random House a month after Obama left office in January 2017. The Financial Times reported at the time that the joint deal was worth a record breaking US$65 million (RM270 million), a figure the publishers have not confirmed.

A release date for Barack Obama’s book has not yet been announced. — Reuters