MACC nab 12 RTD officers over ‘lesen terbang’

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 13 ― The Transport Ministry will not tolerate corruption within its ranks, Anthony Loke Siew Fook declared today after announcing the arrest of 12 Road Transport Department (RTD) staff for suspected involvement in the issuance of “lesen terbang”.

The minister said the 12 comprised of a deputy director, two assistant enforcement officers, two assistant enforcement chiefs, six enforcement assistants and one administration assistant from Perlis, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Sabah and Sarawak starting from September 4.

“Lesen terbang” refers to the driver’s licence issued to those who did not take the required examination.

“Those who have obtained their licences without going through the proper channel have also been called to assist with investigations,” Loke said in a press conference here.

Loke said his ministry will extend its full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the police.

MORE TO COME