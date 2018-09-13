Anwar unlikely to suffer military backlash in PD poll, says Negri grassroots leader

Telok Kemang PKR branch chief Chai Tong Chai speaks during a press conference at the Royal Chulan Hotel in Seremban September 13, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Sept 13 ― A Negri Sembilan branch leader dismissed today concerns that upset armed forces personnel and veterans might vote against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the coming Port Dickson by-election.

Telok Kemang PKR branch chief Chai Tong Chai said the military voters, including retired servicemen, were entitled to their personal views and allowed to speak whatever they wished, but added that there had been no grouses to date.

“Nobody said anything about ex-Port Dickson MP First Admiral (Rtd) Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah forcing to vacate his seat for Anwar.

“Danyal himself has already said he wanted to offer the vacancy while continuing to assist Anwar to move forward by providing his service to the people, so I do not think it would jeopardise his chance of being elected,” he told a press conference at the Royale Chulan Seremban here.

Chai was responding to a warning by the National Patriots Association of a “backlash” from voting servicemen in Port Dickson should Anwar contest the Parliamentary seat there.

Meanwhile Chai also said the party branch has voiced their full support for Anwar to contest the seat in a by-election, presumably to be held in mid-October.

