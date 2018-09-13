KL shares turn positive at mid-morning

At 11.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.68 points to 1,787.93 from yesterday's close of 1,779.95, after opening 1.7 points higher at 1,786.95 today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia turned positive at mid-morning on profit-taking activities.

At 11.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.68 points to 1,787.93 from yesterday's close of 1,779.95, after opening 1.7 points higher at 1,786.95 today.

Market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 324 to 304, with 360 counters unchanged, 899 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.044 billion shares worth RM747.99 million.

Trading sentiment was earlier cautious due to escalating trade tensions between China and the United States.

However, Kenanga Research said the longer-term technical outlook of the local bourse remained positive, with the key simple moving average (SMA) still trending upwards.

“Immediate support can be identified at 1,788, near the 100-day SMA and 1,765 should the index trend lower. Conversely, resistance can be identified at 1,827 and 1,865,” it said in a note.

Among actives, Sapura Energy gained 3.5 sen to 39 sen, Borneo Oil eased half-a-sen to 5.5 sen and MYEG added eight sen to RM1.58.

The FBM Emas Index gained 18.68 points to 12,442.24, the FBMT 100 Index rose 17.8 points to 12,270.26 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 1.41 points to 12,532.9.

The FBM Ace Index went up 25.58 points to 5,080.85 and the FBM 70 was 19.15 points higher at 14,674.42.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index increased 43.08 points to 17,728.82, the Industrial Index fell 10.71 points to 3,196.3 and the Plantation Index was 12.32 points better at 7,477.49. ― Bernama