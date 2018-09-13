Johor sepak takraw team official dies at homestay

Khairul Azuar (centre), Ahmad Huzaimy Mohamad’s brother, is consoled by family members at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun mortuary September 13, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 13 — The assistant manager of Johor’s sepak takraw team for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) died of an apparent heart attack after complaining of breathing difficulties early this morning.

Ahmad Huzaimy Mohamad, 37, was pronounced dead at the homestay for games officials at Tanjung Rambutan here at about 3am.

His brother, Khairul Azuar, said Huzaimy had complained of discomfort yesterday evening.

“I asked him to go and rest,” he said when met at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun mortuary where Huzaimy’s body had been taken for a post-mortem examination.

Azuar said he was woken by Huzaimy’s gasping.

“I quickly alerted the team manager to call for ambulance. While waiting for its arrival, I administered CPR on my brother,” said Huzaimy, who is also an official with Johor Sepak Takraw Association.

Azuar said his younger brother was diagnosed with heart problems early this year.

“He was advised not to make the trip to Perak but because he never visited the state, he insisted on coming,” added Azuar.

He is survived by his wife.

His body will be buried at Tanah Perkuburan Islam Kebun Teh in Johor Baru after Muslim evening prayers.

When contacted, Ipoh district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby confirmed the incident.