Teen wife reported missing in Kelantan

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — A 15-year-old girl who has been married just two months went missing last Saturday after disembarking at the Pasir Mas train station to go to the toilet, Sinar Harian reported today.

Her 30-year-old husband Mat Sharipudin Hussin, who filed a police report at the Pasir Mas police station said he last saw Che Aida Syafika Che Rahim on the train on September 8 while they were traveling from Tumpat to Gua Musang.

They were returning home after spending their family vacation at Kampung Laut, Tumpat.

“At that time, the train stopped at Pasir Mas station to take passengers and my wife took the opportunity to go to the toilet.

“However, when the train was about to move Che Aida (wife) did not come and I decided to go down,” he was quoted saying.

Mat Sharipudin described his young wife as dressed in a blue shawl, a black and pink T-shirt and black pants.

He asked that anyone who spotted or came in contact with Che Aida to contact 011-1796 2330 or 017-9044 391.

Malaysian laws, both civil and Shariah, allow for minors to be wed.

Under civil laws, the legal age for non-Muslim marriages is 18, though those 16 onwards can wed if they get a special licence from the state minister.

For Muslims, state Islamic laws dictate that the marriageable age is 18 for boys and 16 for girls, but Shariah courts have the authority to give consent to those below the permitted age to get married. There is no minimum age of marriage for Muslims.