See the first trailer for Coen brothers’ ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ (VIDEO)

Directors Ethan Coen and Joel Coen pose on the red carpet at the screening of the film ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ at the 75th Venice International Film Festival August 31, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — The writer-director brothers are bringing their newest Western, which won the Best Screenplay award at the 2018 Venice Film Festival, to Netflix in November.

Originally announced as a television miniseries, Buster Scruggs was turned into a feature film that tells six different stories about the American frontier.

The trailer — at once comic and violent — doesn’t reveal much in the way of plot details but introduces several oddball characters. Tom Waits is seen briefly as a prospector, while James Franco plays a slow-witted cowboy who nevertheless manages to escape death more than once. Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother Where Art Thou) stars as gunslinger Buster Scruggs, the character who ties all the stories together.

The cast includes Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson, Tyne Daly, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Harry Melling, Jonjo O’Neill, Chelcie Ross, Saul Rubinek, Clancy Brown, Jefferson Mays, Stephen Root, and Willie Watson.

The filmmakers reunited with Inside Llewyn Davis cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel for the film. Their last Western, True Grit, earned 10 Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture. Previously, No Country For Old Men won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs will be released on Netflix and in select theatres on November 16. — AFP-Relaxnews