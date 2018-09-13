Shafee charged with two counts of money laundering

Shafee was brought to the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission dressed in the suit that he was presumably wearing when they arrested him early this morning. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Prominent Umno lawyer Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah was hit with two charges of money laundering today over millions in fees he was allegedly paid by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The charges were filed under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLA) 2001, the same law that was also used to charge Najib previously.

Shafee was brought to the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission dressed in the suit that he was presumably wearing when they arrested him early this morning.

