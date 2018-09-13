Melanie Griffith joins the cast of Showtime’s ‘SMILF’

Actress Melanie Griffith waves prior the opening of the Opera Ball 2018, the sumptuous highlight of the Austrian capital’s ball season, at the State Opera House in Vienna February 8, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — After a recent role in Hawaii Five-0, Melanie Griffith has joined the cast of Showtime’s SMILF TV show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Showtime’s SMILF comedy TV series, which launched in the US in fall 2017, has signed up the acclaimed actress Griffith as a guest star for its second season, due to air on the US TV network in January.

The star, who received a 1989 Oscar nomination for her role in Working Girl, will play Enid, Nelson Rose’s (Samara Weaving) mother. Enid is billed as a long-married but free-spirited woman who is entering a new era of self-exploration. She also fosters a co-dependent relationship with her two daughters.

Claudia O’Doherty (Love) will also join season two of SMILF as Nelson’s cynical sister who is torn between disapproval and jealousy of her sibling’s glamorous lifestyle. Sherie Rene Scott (P.S. I Love You) joins the cast as Jackie, the aunt of the show’s central character, Bridgette (Frankie Shaw). Plus, Dan Aid will make his TV debut as Bridgette’s former high school classmate, Hank, who is now a tattoo artist. His relaxed attitude to life proves attractive to this single mother in the midst of an existential crisis.

SMILF follows the day-to-day life of Bridgette, a young single mother of modest means who takes up tutoring the kids of a rich family to make ends meet. The show was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards at this year’s ceremony. — AFP-Relaxnews