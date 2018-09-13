HR Ministry planning mass revision of labour laws

Kulasegaran said among laws to be revised are the Employment Act, Child Labour Act and the Perkeso Act. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 13 — The Human Resources Ministry is aiming to update nine pieces of legislation affecting workers when Parliament next convenes, said M. Kulasegaran.

The minister said among laws to be revised are the Employment Act, Child Labour Act and the Perkeso Act.

“We are proposing amendments to these Acts as the previous amendments are outdated and not relevant to the current times,” said the minister at a media briefing in Putrajaya after officiating the World Day Against Child Labour today.

