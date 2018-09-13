Ex-apex court judge to lead prosecution of Shafee’s case

Gopal was one of two private lawyers that Attorney-General Tommy Thomas recruited to handle the cases against Najib and those related to the 1MDB corruption scandal. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers is deploying retired Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram to head the prosecution against Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah today.

The senior private practitioner is due to be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLA) 2001 this morning, believed to be over RM9.5 million in fees he was paid by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed last week that an affidavit from the AGC showed the fee was for Shafee’s role in leading the prosecution against the former during his second sodomy trial.

The former judge was one of two private lawyers that Attorney-General Tommy Thomas recruited to handle the cases against Najib and those related to the 1MDB corruption scandal.

