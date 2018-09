A large rain cloud passes over a day before the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, on September 12, 2018. — AFP pic

WILMINTON, Sept 13 — Hurricane Florence weakened to a Category 2 storm this morning, according to the National Hurricane Center, but remained on course to deliver a powerful blow to the US east coast.

“Florence is now a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale,” with maximum sustained winds of 175kph, the NHC said in its latest update at 0300 GMT. — AFP