Arctic Monkeys share two ‘Spotify Singles’ session tracks

British lead vocal and guitar Alex Turner of the band Arctic Monkeys performs during the 12th Alive Music Festival in Oeiras, near Lisbon on July 12, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 13 — The British rockers are the latest band to record tracks for the music streaming site’s “Spotify Singles” sessions.

The band, fronted by Alex Turner, have shared two tracks recorded for the streaming giant’s “Spotify Singles” sessions. NME reports that the first track is a cover of an untitled song by Stephen Fretwell, appearing under the title — on the streaming site. The second track is a live version of Four Out Of Five, taken from the band’s latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, released in May.

Arctics Monkeys are currently touring the UK. — AFP-Relaxnews