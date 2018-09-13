Apple slashes its iPhone 7, iPhone 8 pricing in Malaysia

(From left) iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and iPhone 8 models are displayed during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California September 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Following the announcement of the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, Apple has reduced its pricing for its older iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models in Malaysia.

You can now get the base iPhone 7 with 32GB of storage for only RM2,199. That’s RM1,000 lower than its original launch price back in 2016.

Below are the revised iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 pricing on the Apple Malaysia online store compared to its last price cut.

iPhone 7 32GB – RM2,199 RM2,593

iPhone 7 128GB – RM2,649 RM3,065

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB – RM2,749 RM3,159

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB – RM3,199 RM3,631

iPhone 8 64GB – RM2,899 RM3,442

iPhone 8 256GB – RM3,599 RM4,150

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB – RM3,299 RM3,914

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB – RM3,999 RM4,612

Apart from the price revision, Apple has also removed the iPhone X from its lineup to make way for the new iPhone XS and XS Max.

Also discontinued are the entry level iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models.

With that, Apple has officially stopped selling iPhones that come with the 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you’re still interested in the older iPhone models, you might be able to find them at authorised retailers while stocks last. — Soyacincau.com