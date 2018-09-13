Anwar Ibrahim Club blasts critics of PD move

The Anwar Ibrahim Club claimed that Anwar’s return to Parliament would enhance PH and facilitate parliamentary reforms. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — A fan club of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim denounced detractors of PKR’s move to force a by-election for him to contest, saying it was necessary for his return to active politics.

The Anwar Ibrahim Club also reminded those in Pakatan Harapan that it was agreed the former deputy prime minister must be an elected representative to fulfill the pact’s election pledge for him to eventually become prime minister.

“It is extremely disappointing that despite the clear strategy for Anwar to return to the political arena as a member of parliament, there is apparent readiness to discard this,” it said in a statement.

“By right, the focus now should be on reinforcing PH through Anwar’s victory in PD, instead of questioning or encouraging wild suspicions.”

The club further claimed that Anwar’s return to Parliament would enhance PH and facilitate parliamentary reforms.

Leaders in Anwar’s own party have questioned the manner in which PKR decided to force a vacancy in Port Dickson for Anwar, saying they were not informed of the decision.

Senior PKR leader Zuraida Kamaruddin, among others, pressed the president-elect to state his stance on the matter, saying it was necessary to put the entire party on the same page.

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned as the MP for Port Dickson yesterday to trigger a by-election that Anwar will contest, making it the third time PKR has forced a poll for him.