Hailey Baldwin teams up with BareMinerals

Hailey Baldwin arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 13 — Hailey Baldwin has landed a new beauty contract with BareMinerals.

The US supermodel has been snapped up by the natural beauty brand to front two new campaigns next year, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reports. She will be joined by British model Rosie Huntington Whiteley.

The move is part of a wider reboot by the Shiseido-owned brand, which is doubling down on its marketing efforts in spreading its “clean beauty” message. “Clean is such a big movement right now,” Jill Scalamandre, president of Bare Escentuals, told WWD. “We’ve been clean for 23 years and we’ve never told anybody, so the reboot really started with reclaiming clean.”

Baldwin is a dab hand at beauty commercials by now, having starred in campaigns for L’Oreal Professional and Carolina Herrera Fragrances, in addition to creating her own makeup line in collaboration with ModelCo back in 2016. The model is also having a major fashion moment right now, having recently been unveiled as a “Style Creator” for Adidas Originals and a global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger. Huntington Whiteley has starred in makeup ads for the British retailer Marks & Spencer, Moroccanoil skincare and haircare and ModelCo, amongst others.

Bare Minerals specialises in mineral-based skincare and makeup that avoids harmful chemicals and ingredients. — AFP-Relaxnews