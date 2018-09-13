On radio, ‘kitten’ of Muar shares love of cats and ‘Pokemon’

Syed Saddiq says he has five cats, all named after characters in 'Pokemon'. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Youth and Sport Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman revealed today that his love of cats is matched only by that of his favourite childhood video game, Pokemon.

In a radio interview with radio station EraFM this morning, the politician mocked as the “kitten” of Muar prior to the election said he has five cats, all named after characters in the popular game.

The five are: Pikachu, Pichu, Mew, Mewtwo, and Meow Meow.

“Everyone knows I love cats very much. But I have never revealed the names of my cats. I have five cats, and they are Pikachu, Pichu, Mew, Mewtwo, and the last one is a common name, Meow Meow,” said Syed Saddiq, who had also disclosed his favourite game when back in school.

“I had a GameBoy then, and Pokemon was one of my favourites. The GameBoy was like a reward system for me in school. If I did not get good results, then my mom will confiscate it from me," Saddiq told radio DJ announcers Johan, Haniff dan Ray, on the station’s morning talk show, JoHaRa Pagi ERA.

The youngest minister in Malaysian history also spoke proudly of his close relationship with his mother, a former school teacher.

“I am a Mama's boy. People can say whatever they want to say about it, I don't care. I am a Mama's boy,” he said.

In the casual talk show, where he asked to be addressed as “bro” or “bro Saddiq”, Syed Saddiq spoke about his other interests and preferences as well.

“In terms of food, I like nasi lemak. Spiced fried chicken with 'sambal power' is enough for me,” he said, adding that he would take his ‘nasi lemak’ breakfast after his daily 5km morning run before he starts off the day.

“My favourite colour... people may say it is boring, but it is black and white. And my favourite movie genre would be well it depends on who I am watching it with,” said Syed Saddiq, which followed by him being taunted on the question of a special someone, to which he diverted to answer.

Known to be a fan of American singer-actress Selena Gomez, Syed Saddiq was jokingly asked to make a choice between Gomez and local singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza.

“Well, as a Malaysian, I would say Siti Nurhaliza,” he quipped.

In the one-hour interview, Syed Saddiq reiterated past comments on issues concerning youth empowerment, such as bringing forth the youth power and boosting the esports and gaming industry.

The Muar MP also called for the youth to push hard for change and not only conform to the social norms in order to go beyond their limits.

“We must always become the disruptors, not disrupted.

“If we keep following the convention that has been set, we won't be able to rise. We have to think beyond that and always think out of the box,” he said.