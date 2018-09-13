Netflix drafts basketball drama ‘High Flying Bird’

Director Steven Soderbergh and actor Joshua Leonard pose during a photocall to promote the movie ‘Unsane’ at the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — Set during a basketball season lockout, Steven Soderbergh’s next movie High Flying Bird has gone to Netflix for a 2019 release.

The next project from Tarell Alvin McCraney, one of the writers behind Moonlight, pulls Andre Holland of American Horror Story and Zazie Beetz of Deadpool 2 into a high risk sports drama set during an industrial dispute.

While pro basketball players are kicking their heels, one sports agent comes up with a new plan that could prove a brilliant money-making opportunity or a tragic downfall.

Holland was one of the supporting actors on Moonlight and a lead in historical hospital drama The Knick, the latter of which was directed by Steven Soderbergh — who now helms High Flying Bird.

Soderbergh’s films have ranged from mainstream comedies like Ocean’s Eleven and Magic Mike to critically acclaimed work such as Traffic and Erin Brockovich.

High Flying Bird also leans on the acting talents of Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan, Melvin Gregg, Sonja Sohn and Bill Duke. Having filmed on location in New York in February and March of 2018, it is expected to make its debut in 2019 following the Netflix deal. — AFP-Relaxnews