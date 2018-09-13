Iggy Azalea announces North American tour

Iggy Azalea arrives for the TIDAL X benefit concert in New York October 17, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — Fresh off the release of her Survive the Summer EP, rapper Iggy Azalea has announced she’ll be kicking off a 21-city North American tour next month.

Called “The Bad Girls Tour”, the outing will feature US rapper Cupcakke as special guest.

The tour will launch on October 27 in Hollywood, Florida, and will hit cities around the continent, including New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, before wrapping up on December 4 in Houston, Texas.

The full list of tour dates follows:

October

27: Hollywood, FL (Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino)

29: Atlanta, GA (Coca-Cola Roxy)

30: Nashville, TN (Nashville Municipal Auditorium)

November

1: Washington, DC (The Theatre at MGM National Harbour)

3: Upper Darby, PA (Tower Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless)

6: New York, NY (United Palace)

8: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun Arena)

9: Boston, MA (Orpheum Theatre)

12: Toronto, ON (REBEL)

14: Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless)

16: Indianapolis, IN (Egyptian Room at Old National Centre)

17: Chicago, IL (Aragon Ballroom)

19: Minneapolis, MN (Armory)

20: St. Louis, MO (Stifel Theatre)

23: Denver, CO (Fillmore Auditorium)

24: Salt Lake City, UT (The Complex)

27: San Jose, CA (City National Civic)

29: Los Angeles, CA (Hollywood Palladium)

December

1: Phoenix, AZ (Comerica Theatre)

3: Dallas, TX (South Side Ballroom)

4: Houston, TX (Revention Music Center)

Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 10am local time via Live Nation. — AFP-Relaxnews