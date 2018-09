Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Asean at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on September 12, 2018. — AFP pic

HANOI, Sept 13 — Myanmar’s military response to the Rohingya crisis which drove 700,000 of the Muslim minority into Bangladesh “could have been handled better”, the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi conceded this morning.

“There are of course ways (in) which, in hindsight, the situation could have been handled better,” she said of the crackdown that led to widespread allegations of atrocities by Myanmar’s army. — AFP