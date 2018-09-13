PAS VP: Up to grassroots to decide Umno partnership

Although natural rivals, both Umno and PAS have strong historical connections and cater to similar voting audiences. — Picture by KE Ooi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — PAS will let the party’s delegates decide if it should pursue the growing liaison with Umno at the Islamists’ annual assembly, said vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

Leaders of both parties have suggested cementing the alliance between the two rivals, culminating in a joint campaign for the Seri Setia by-election that PAS eventually lost.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi fuelled speculation of the tie-up by announcing that his entire party’s leadership will attend the PAS Muktamar in Terengganu this week.

“We do not know if the delegates will be pushing for a resolution on the matter (during the muktamar in Terengganu this weekend),” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

“We do not tell them what to do. We will not dictate.”

He added that delegates were also free to discuss any matter they wish or propose alternatives to a formal alliance with Umno.

Although natural rivals, both parties have strong historical connections and cater to similar voting audiences.

PAS had briefly been a part of Barisan Nasional in 1974, before it was expelled by the coalition.