Report: US drinkers were keen on sparkling wine, rosé and boxed wines in 2017

NEW YORK, Sept 13 ― Sales of sparkling wine are credited with propping up the US wine market, which otherwise experienced modest growth in 2017.

According to the 2018 Wine Handbook, published by the Beverage Information Group, the US wine market reached 344.7 million, nine-litre cases in 2017, marking a modest one per cent increase in consumption.

That marks a decrease of 2 per cent growth from 2016.

For the 16th consecutive year, sales of sparkling wines saw year-on-year growth, increasing nearly six per cent in 2017. Rosé also saw strong sales last year.

“Consumers have discovered that sparkling wines are not just for special occasions and rosés are not just for warm weather,” analysts say.

Another segment to watch is canned and boxed wines, the report notes, with two major boxed wine brands posting double-digit growth last year.

Meanwhile, flagging growth in table wine ― this segment grew 0.8 per cent ― is attributed to shifting interest to other players in the alcohol industry, notably bourbon and craft beer.

The report also points to fickle Millennials who show little loyalties when it comes to wine categories, countries or varietals.

“These consumers are interested in specific wine varietals and drawn to eye-catching label art and a strong brand story.” ― AFP-Relaxnews