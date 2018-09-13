Probation for Singapore teen who uploaded nude videos, photos of younger cousin

By the time he was caught, he had uploaded at least three nude videos and 10 nude photos of his cousin. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 — A teenager who secretly took nude videos and photos of his younger cousin and posted them online has been put on 21 months’ supervisory probation.

Yesterday, the 19-year-old full-time national serviceman, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his cousin’s identity, will also need to perform 150 hours of community service.

The teenager pleaded guilty to two charges of insulting the modesty of a woman and transmitting obscene material last month.

The court was told earlier that the teenager was unhappy with his younger cousin for allegedly mocking and embarrassing him in front of his family and friends, and wanted her to feel the same level of humiliation he had felt.

He then decided to record and upload photographs and videos of his cousin — now 17 — in the nude.

He took videos and photos of her showering in December 2016, and again some six months later.

On September 3 last year, the teenager uploaded two videos — captioned with his cousin’s name and school — and eight photographs on the website Tumblr.

He also posted on other online platforms.

By the time he was caught, he had uploaded at least three nude videos and 10 nude photos of her.

She was alerted by an unknown person via social media app Snapchat, informing her that he found her after seeing nude photos and videos of her online.

Realising that the offensive material had been taken in her home, she then recalled the incident where she found her cousin’s mobile phone in the toilet.

On the same day, her brother confronted the accused, who admitted he was the culprit. He also removed the material and deleted his online accounts.

In sentencing the teenager, the District Judge Eddy Tham also ordered him to undergo cognitive behavioural treatment.

He was also not to possess or use any image capturing devices unless approved by his probation officers. — TODAY