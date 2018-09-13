Georgia governor declares emergency ahead of hurricane

People look out to the waves in the sea as they anticipate the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. — AFP pic

SAVANNAH, Sept 13 — Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in the southern US state yesterday ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence.

Deal said he was issuing the emergency declaration for all 159 counties in Georgia “in light of the storm’s forecasted southward track after making landfall”.

Florence, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas later today or early tomorrow, but heavy rainfall is expected to hit Georgia to the south.

“The state is mobilising all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Florence,” Deal said in a statement.

“I encourage Georgians to be prepared for the inland effects of the storm as well as the ensuing storm surge in coastal areas,” he said. — AFP