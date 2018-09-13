Hurricane Florence peak winds ease slightly, now Category 3 storm

Local residents have a drink at a bar a day before the arrival of hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, on September 12, 2018. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 — Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 3 storm yesterday as peak winds eased to 205kph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“Florence’s peak winds have decreased slightly but the size of the wind field has increased,” the NHC said in a 2pm advisory.

“Some fluctuations in strength will be possible through Thursday (this) morning,” it said.

“Although slow weakening is expected to begin by late Thursday (today), Florence is still forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the US coast late Thursday and Friday (today and tomorrow).” — AFP