Drug addict nabbed after brutally beating up mum, brother

The suspect tested positive for drugs and had a past record for drug addiction, Noorzainy said. — Reuters pic

KEPALA BATAS, Sept 13 — A man went on a rampage and beat his mother and younger brother in Kampung Pengkalan Bongor here yesterday because they would not give him money to buy drugs.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the incident happened at 11am and that his mother, aged 65, and 18-year-old brother had to be admitted to the Kepala Batas Hospital due to the severity of their injuries after being beaten with a broomstick and a chair.

He said police picked up the suspect later in the day.

The suspect tested positive for drugs and had a past record for drug addiction, he added. — Bernama