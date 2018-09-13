Ramly Burger ― seven of the best in Klang Valley

Ramly burgers are an established staple of Malaysia’s street food scene. ― Picture via Instagram/Burger_Mbira/happiness

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― One of the best meals for any Malaysian is undoubtedly a nice, juicy, homegrown Ramly burger from your neighbourhood roadside stall.

The Malaysian street food delicacy is characterised by its 'messy' appearance, drenched with a combination of chili sauce, mayonnaise and black pepper sauce.

Where does one go in the Klang Valley to satisfy those late-night cravings for a bun and patty?

We’ve staked out the top seven Ramly burger places that are sure to hit the spot for you.

You can enjoy your burger with add-ons like cheese and fried eggs. ― Picture via Instagram/LUQMAN HAKIM

Brader John Burger

Jalan SS 21/58, Damansara Utama, Petaling Jaya

Opening hours: 10pm - 4am Monday to Friday, 10pm - 5am Saturday, closed on Sundays.

Contact: 012-694 4154

Brader John Burger is a household name to those familiar with their famous Ramly burgers.

The food truck has been operating from 1996 and is notorious for its long queues, but many say the wait is more than worth it.

Their menu boasts a variety of local burgers and sausages drizzled in its signature “special sauce”.

Sink your teeth into one of Burger-mbira’s homemade patties. ― Picture via Instagram/Teroqa

Burger-mbira

No. 56-84, Jalan SS 21/39, SS 21, 47400, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, 47400 Petaling Jaya

Opening hours: 8pm - 4am Monday to Saturday, closed on Sundays.

Contact: 017-365 6443

The prices at this joint may be a little higher than what you are used to paying, but their burgers stack up high to make up for it.

Burger-mbira’s is generous with their ingredients and their burgers come packed with a juicy patty, onions, sliced ham, cheese, lettuce, cucumber, a plethora of sauces, and more.

Make sure you have tissues at the ready. ― Picture via Foursquare /Zam. N

Om Burger

7-11, Jalan Ayer Kerja Lama, Ukay Heights, 68000 Ampang, Selangor

Opening hours: 7pm - 5am daily.

If you like your Ramly burgers really sloppy and greasy, the guys at Om Burger are at your service.

They serve up their fare slathered in copious amounts of sauce alongside a fried egg.

Their stall is conveniently situated in front of a 7-11 store so you can pick up other late night snacks at the same time if you’re feeling super peckish.

Zam Burger’s selling point focuses on their extra thick meat patties. ― Picture via Foursquare/Haniff. R

Zam Burger

Jalan 6/23b, Taman Danau Kota, 53300 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 6pm - 1am, daily.

Zam Burger is known for their “Super King”, “King”, and “Queen” burgers.

Despite the burgers’ royal names, they are crafted with love at a humble stall situated right outside the owner’s home.

The smell of Mak Chick Yunai’s fried chicken burgers greets you before you even see them. ― Picture via Facebook/Mak Chick Yunai

Mak Chick Yunai

48, Lorong Rahim Kajai 14, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 7.30pm - 12am, daily.

A cheeky play on words, this stall’s name hints at the delicious fried chicken burgers you can find on their menu.

Their fare pays tribute to a love for fried chicken and pairs it with the yummy sauce you can often find drizzled onto Ramly burgers.

Diners have compared their fried chicken burgers to the popular Zinger burgers from Kentucky Fried Chicken. ― Picture via Instagram/ah bok

Burger Baek

Jalan PJS 8/14, Bandar Sunway, 46150 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Opening hours: 6pm - 4am, Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Mondays.

Contact: 017-200 1814

The mastermind behind Burger Baek started selling Ramly burgers 15 years ago and was inspired to create a fried chicken burger based on his mother’s recipe.

Unlike other Ramly burgers, the amount of sauce on their burgers is modest to allow the flavours of the chicken to take centre stage.

These extra cheesy burgers hide a delicious surprise in the centre of their patties. ― Picture via Instagram/Akmal AK

Molten Lava Burgers

20, Jalan Midah 1, Taman Midah, 56000 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 6pm - 12am, Monday to Saturday, closed on Sundays.

Contact: 018-6662210

If you’re a fan of cheese, look no further. Molten Lava Burgers derives its name from the gooey goodness of melted cheese on their burgers.

Their meat patties contain a secret ball of cheese inside them that oozes out once you bite into the centre of the burger.