Hear Joan Jett's 'Fresh Start' from doc soundtrack (VIDEO)

Joan Jett doc 'Bad Reputation' gets a US theatrical release this month. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 13 — Rock singer Joan Jett has an autobiographical documentary out later this month, and with it a soundtrack that features the just-released, hard-rocking pop-punk track Fresh Start.

The documentary, called Bad Reputation, premiered at the Sundance Festival in January and has made the rounds to a number of film festivals before its US release on September 28.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Miley Cyrus, Michael J. Fox and Debbie Harry are among the number of famous faces who appear in the film.

The soundtrack is due out the same day as the film and features hits from her career as well as newly recorded tracks. — AFP-Relaxnews